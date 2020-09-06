Warming up for the holiday with record temps mid week. Plus, Red Flag Warnings across the state.

We saw very comfortable temperatures around Western WA this weekend. Highs Seattle south were above normal with the north Sound and coast seeing temps in the low to mid 70s. Here's a look at the whole state:

The holiday kicks highs up a few degrees, landing in the mid 80s for the metro area. South Sound communities will see slightly warmer highs in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of summer sunshine hanging around. Along with the heat comes some warning too.

*RED FLAG WARNING*

Strong winds out of the east, low humidity, and no rain in sight will create dangerous fire weather conditions Labor Day. Red Flag Warning is in effect at 11 a.m. Monday through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Wind gusts will be as high as 45mph and humidity as low as 10-20%.

*LABOR DAY GRILLING FIRE SAFETY*

If you have plans to grill out for Labor Day, practice grilling safety!

- Don't grill near dry vegetation

- Use non-flammable screens over open flame grills

- Never leave the grill unattended

- Make sure charcoal is cool to touch before disposing

- Dispose of grill ashes in a metal container and soak in water

*WIND ADVISORY*

Air quality has improved in Ellensburg now that firefighters have made progress ~60% contained, but gusty conditions are expected on Monday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for much of the day with gusts as high as 50mph which will, unfortunately, make the firefight more challenging.

*RECORD HEAT*

Winds will remain elevated on Tuesday and we are going to be warming up! Temperatures will be in and around 90 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. We'll cool things off by next weekend in the 70s.

Have a fun and safe Labor Day! ~Erin

