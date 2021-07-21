Warming up as we push into the weekend! Elevated fire danger continues for Eastern WA.

We made it to the middle of the week!

Highs today took their own sweet time warming after clouds cleared out. We did get to see some beautiful blue skies by late afternoon. The coast landing in the 60s along with the North Sound while Seattle south saw highs push just above 70.

No real chance for rain the rest of this week and even into next week. We may see a few sprinkles here and there at the coast and over the mountains otherwise our grounds will remain tinder dry. Fire danger is elevated and will continue to stay that way for some time. The "Red Flag Warning" for Eastern WA is set to expire tonight around 10pm. Gusts up to 25mph out of the south will start to relax through the overnight hours.

Air quality values will diminish as fires continue to burn and push smoke into the atmosphere. For those who already suffer from respiratory issues will have a tough time breathing. Please remember to check on family, friends, and neighbors in your community during this difficult time.

Summer in Seattle lives on with temperatures hanging out near average in the upper 70s to near 80. Expect pleasant conditions for our sports teams as they return home. The Mariners open up a series with Athletics tomorrow. First pitch from T-Mobile Park set for 7:10pm. Then, Sunday the Sounders return home hosting Kansas City. Kick off goes at 6pm from Lumen Field.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecast

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast