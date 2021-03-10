Warming trend ahead in Western Washington

Despite the cold and frosty start in many neighborhoods -- we've got a warming trend over the next few days. High clouds from a weak front dropping down from the north could end up delivering a few showers/sprinkles to the mountains and foothills.

A very pleasant late winter day ahead with more sun than clouds. High temps likely again in the upper 40s and low 50s. That's cooler than yesterday but right around seasonal norms. This dry weather looks last into the weekend.

Two question marks remain in the forecast for the next 7 days. The first one is whether we'll hit 60 on Saturday. At this point, I think yes. It hinges a lot on the second question mark: the incoming weather system for the weekend. If it stalls out (which some forecast models are suggesting) we get a beautiful Saturday and perhaps a nice but cloudy Sunday. If it doesn’t we could see showers both weekend days. At this point, I think a split weekend is likely with a pleasant Saturday with increasing clouds and cloudy but somewhat soggy Sunday.

The good news with some rain for the weekend is we'll knock our High and Very High tree pollen counts back down towards Moderate or Low temporarily. We launch into Daylight Saving Time on Sunday at 2a, spring officially begins with the equinox on the 20th. -Tim Joyce

