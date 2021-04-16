Warmest weekend since Labor Day last year

Check the calendar . . . yep, it's still April. But it's feeling like July around here.

Yesterday, several cities broke or tied record highs. Here's a map of yesterday's high temps. SeaTac broke the record with a high of 75. The previous record was 74, set back in 1999. This was a pretty low record, granted. The Weather Service office at Sand Point in Seattle also broke a record with a high of 70. Bellingham and Olympia tied their previous records.

Today's record for SeaTac is 81, also set back in 1999. The forecast for SeaTac is 78. I guess there is a chance of breaking that record, but doubtful.

Our long stretch of abundant sunshine and warm temps continues through the weekend and into next week. Expect sunny skies today, tomorrow, Sunday and Monday. Today, most of us will top out in the mid-to-upper 70s, but we could hit 80 in Cascade foothills communities like North Bend or Gold Bar, and to the south, like in Centralia.

Tomorrow looks like it will be the warmest day with a forecast high of 79 for SeaTac. The record for tomorrow is 80, so we could break that record. Sunday will be about the same, or a degree or 2 cooler.

Monday, the ridge of high pressure that's giving us the sun and warmth will be moving off to the east and we'll start to get onshore flow. That will start the cooldown. BUT it still looks dry, mostly sunny and warm for April through the middle of next week. Normal for this time of the year is 59 and mid-week next week we'll still be topping out in the mid-to-upper 60s.

This weekend will probably be peak color for the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. And tomorrow is Free National Parks Day! Expect events like these to be crowded! Wear your mask and maintain good social distance.



Finally, it's a Waggin' Tail Day for the Pet Walk Forecast, but we're getting close to Panting Tongue territory! Stay hydrated and keep the pets cool too.

Mainly, enjoy this weather! So rare for April!



Meteorlogist M.J. McDermott