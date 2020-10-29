Warmest day of the week

Today the high pressure ridge that's been keeping the showers up into BC will arch northward before the western side surges through the NW tomorrow morning with some rain and a little bit of wind. So a bit breezy with gusts to 35 mph, but not reaching Wind Advisory criteria.

So today, more sunshine than we saw yesterday-- and some spots in the South Sound will crack 60 degrees today.

Tonight more clouds and the morning commute on Friday looks way wetter than the afternoon. After the front passes we could see a line of steady light rain between Seattle and Everett, which will move into the mountains by Friday night.

Advertisement

Saturday and Sunday look pretty nice for autumn. Chilly and some foggy mornings and some nice sun each afternoon. Watch for the Full Blue Hunter Moon on Halloween night rising in the late afternoon. It'll be pretty cool looking on Sunday night too.

Next week looks like a soggier weather pattern sets up for us starting Tuesday. -Tim Joyce