Seattle weather: Warmer with sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday

Mild temperatures and some sunshine will return Tuesday and Wednesday to Western Washington as a wet system dips south into California.

High temperatures will be back close to 60 degrees for much of the Puget Sound area. Expect more clouds south of Tacoma and more sunshine north of Seattle.

Strong east winds will blow through the Cascade gaps this morning and into the early afternoon hours. A Wind Advisory has been issued for these areas where gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph. Winds should die down later tonight.

Snow levels will fall later this week and into the weekend, bringing more snow to the Cascade passes. There will be periods of heavy snow at times, so be prepared for winter driving if your travels take you over the mountains.

After the next two days, the lowlands will be in a much cooler pattern. High temps will struggle to make it to 50 degrees Friday through the weekend. Overnight lows will be down into the 30s by Saturday night.

If you are heading to Mariners opening night Thursday, temps will be around 50 degrees by first pitch.