Warmer weather on the way with temps pushing towards 90 again!

A cool Saturday with highs only reaching 70 around Seattle. Normal for this time of year is 76.

Not only were we cloudy Saturday, but we also saw a little drizzle in spots. The airport recorded just a trace of rain. SeaTac is well below average when it comes to August rainfall. So far this month we've only seen 0.05"… with normal totals for the entire month at 0.97".

A few clouds will hang across the region throughout the overnight hours. The North Sound has the potential to see the most cloud cover with less to the south. As we wake up Sunday morning temps are in the low to mid 50s.

By Monday a ridge of high pressure will start to take control of our forecast. Skies will become less cloudy with temperatures warming into the low 80s.

Our summer heat keeps on coming with highs soaring into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday! Some of us could flirt with 90 again, like the foothills and South Sound.

If SeaTac manages another 90 day that will tie the all-time record for most days in the 90s in a calendar year. Right now, 2015 holds that record at 12 days.

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13

