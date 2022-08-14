Warmer Sunday with more sunshine, heating up next week

A ridge of high pressure is building over the Pacific Northwest bringing sunshine and warmer temperatures this week.

We are seeing a few areas of patchy clouds this morning with otherwise mostly sunny skies. Highs Sunday will be about five degrees warmer than Saturday.

If you're heading to Lumen Field for some soccer today, it will be a perfect day for soccer. Temps will be close to 70 degrees at kickoff for the OL Reign match against Gotham FC at noon. It will be in the mid 70s for kickoff of tonight's Sounders match. Both matches will be on FOX 13+.

A ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest by midweek. Wednesday and Thursday, temps will climb to the upper 80s and 90s in some locations in the Puget Sound area and over 100 degrees east of the Cascades. Overnight lows will be warm midweek as well, in the mid 60s.

Temps should cool a bit by late this week, with no extreme heat or widespread rain expected for at least the next 10 days.