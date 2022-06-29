Warmer end to the week with cooler highs for the holiday weekend

Wednesday felt a bit cool for most around the region, with highs only climbing into the 60s for Western Washington.

Get ready for warmer highs and a little more sunshine as we close out the work week into the start of the weekend.

The next three days will look similar with late night and early morning clouds/fog with afternoon clearing. Highs land in the mid 70s near average both Thursday and Friday. Temps will drop a little into Saturday with upper 60s and low 70s around the region.

We'll continue to cool and increase clouds Saturday. Highs fall into the upper 60s.

As we close out the weekend a system pushes onshore Sunday night just ahead of July 4th. This system will keep highs below average and open the door for a chance of showers. Not a wash-out, but highs will drop into the 60s west of the Cascades. The best chance for showers or thunderstorms is to the north and into the mountains.

Here's a peek at your 4th of July forecast! Much cooler with a chance for a few spotty showers. And don't be surprised if a thunderstorm over the Northern Cascades sparks up too.

By midweek, we adjust the forecast back to more summer like conditions. Highs warm into the mid to upper 70s. Enjoy!

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

