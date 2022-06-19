Warmer, drier weather on the horizon for Seattle

Warmer and drier weather is on the horizon for Seattle…finally! Starting tomorrow, most backyards will be dry. In fact, many places could have shower-free weather for at least five or six days. Of course, stay tuned: this forecast is fluid and could change. :)

For today, whether you're celebrating Father's Day or Juneteenth, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies and light sprinkles. There may be a light, passing shower where a convergence zone pops up (not surprisingly, this is most likely to happen in parts of Central Puget Sound: the Kitsap Peninsula, King and Pierce Counties). Otherwise, it'll be a mainly dry day with highs in the mid 60s.

Here's how the showers could pan out today:



Tomorrow will be decent weather-wise: highs will warm by a few degrees and the day should be dry. Sunbreaks are possible amidst the clouds. Not bad!



Tuesday is the summer solstice. Fittingly, highs will boost to 73 degrees! It will be absolutely beautiful: enjoy the partly sunny skies.

Even though highs Wednesday and Thursday drop back to the upper 60s, things should stay mostly dry. With partly sunny skies in the afternoon, those 60s will feel warmer.



Temps soar comfortably in the 70s again by Friday. Forecast models are calling for highs next weekend to at least soar into the low to mid 70s. At long last, it'll feel like summer around Western Washington…and to have the nice weather happening over a weekend is such a treat. Make sure to maximize on the gorgeous weather and get outside!

Take care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

