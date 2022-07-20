Seattle weather: Warm Wednesday, heating up next week

Wednesday will be sunny and warm, but temps could soar to the 90s next week as a strong ridge of high pressure builds over the Pacific Northwest.

Today will bring sunshine from start to finish, with highs in the low 80s. Average for this time of year is upper 70s.

We are keeping an eye on the Stayman Flats Fire burring south of Chelan. Low humidity and temps in the upper 90s today will make firefighting efforts difficult, but winds won't be too bad. Northwest gusts of 20 mph are expected later this evening.

Thankfully, the Northwest has been spared smoky skies this summer so far. Montana is currently seeing heaviest smoke in the area.

Increasing onshore flow will send more clouds and cooler temperatures into Western Washington the next two days, but afternoons will still be nice and comfortable.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest heading into early next week. Temps will climb fast Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s and 90s. Start preparing now for some hot weather next week!