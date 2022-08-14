Warm up in the way!

Overnight lows will fall into the mid-upper 50s for the majority of us tomorrow. I'm watching for patchy fog to develop - especially when it comes to the coast and South Sound. This will quickly lift, and we can then get ready for lots of sunshine!

Temperatures will peak in the lower 80s - similar to what we reached today (82)! If you're planning on traveling to Central Washington, expect hazy and hot conditions. A new fire has sparked up in Chelan County. Winds will keep the smoke in Central Washington!

High pressure will allow for temperatures to climb into the lower 90s by the end of the work week. Luckily, tis will be brief and a new system will cool us down, quickly, on Friday! Here is a look at your temperature trend:

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Enjoy the next couple of days!