Warm up ahead

A few lingering showers up north towards Stanwood, Arlington and southern Skagit County, but generally most of us are dry this morning with a mix of clouds and clear spots. Not much clearing this afternoon-- only some sun at times. As a result, high temps not quite as mild as yesterday— only upper 40s and a few spots will hit 50.

Tomorrow starts out foggy in some spots, but a dry day with temps back in the low 50s. (Normal now is up to 52.) Nice sunshine for Wednesday and for the first part of Thursday. Thursday is our transition day back to a wet weather pattern, S/SE winds could warm a few spots (South Sound, foothills) to 60 for the first time this year!

Rainy and breezy weather reaches the coast by late afternoon and into Puget Sound likely after dinnertime.

We stay pretty wet into Friday as temps drop back toward seasonal norms. At this point, Saturday has some on/off showers and Sunday looks like the wetter of the two weekend days.

This time of year, dry days have consequences for those with tree pollen sensitivities. The warm dry breezes cause tree pollen levels to spike to high or very high. Areas of rain dampen and pull the pollen out of the air. Tis the season! -Tim Joyce