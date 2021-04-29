Warm Thursday, but cooler and wetter weather ahead

A one hit wonder from Mother Nature for our region. We'll have some mild temps in the very pleasant low 70s-- but at best our sky conditions above will be filtered/hazy sunshine to cloudy skies. The more clouds the further north and west you are-- the more chance of the hazy sunshine the further east and south you are.

That's because we've got a front just offshore that will move in tonight. It will deliver cooler temps and rain at times on Friday. We'll see temps drop from the low 70s down to near 60 on Friday. Those chillier temps will stay with us through the weekend. Seasonal afternoon norm for this part of April's last few days is 61 degrees.

While Friday has rain at times, Saturday will have more on/off showers. Sunday could end up nearly totally dry-- with just a few showers along the coast and in the mountains. A few showers Mon/Tue look likely before we dry out more earnestly by the middle of the week.

While it looks like by the middle of next week, we'll be seeing some comfortable tempeatures in the mid to upper 60s-- don't get to used to that. The long range forecast for our region over the next 10-14 days is for slightly below normal temperatures and average precipitation. -Tim Joyce