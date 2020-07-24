Warm, sunny weekend ahead

Happy Friday!

We're tracking some morning drizzle on the coast and in Snohomish County. Everywhere else is socked in low clouds, but we'll see some gradual clearing by late afternoon. Highs will be on the cool side in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Tonight, partly cloudy with lows in the mid-50s.

The weekend looks great so make some plans! Don't forget your masks and social distance! We'll see lots of sunshine on Saturday with a high near 75. Sunday will be 10 degrees warmer near 84! Average for this time of year is 77 degrees. Monday will be HOT HOT HOT! Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s! If we hit 90 at SeaTac, it will be the first time we break into the 90s since July 21, 2019! Remember to take all precautions of staying cool and stay hydrated! Do not leave pets or children in the car.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Wednesday and Thursday look mostly sunny too with near average highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great day and enjoy the weekend weather!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim