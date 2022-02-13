Warm Sunday ahead, soggy for Valentine's Day

Soak up the sunshine and mild temps today—rain is headed our direction, just in time for Valentine's Day.

This morning, there are spots of fog and frost. You may need to scrape off the windshield before driving to church or brunch. Temperatures will warm quickly today; highs will soar well above-average! The normal temp for today is 50. Seattle is warming to nearly 60 degrees! Make sure to pop outside during halftime for the Super Bowl to enjoy the sunshine :)

Showers push along the coast by midnight. Through early Valentine's Day, rain becomes more widespread across Puget Sound. It may be slightly breezy tomorrow morning. A convergence zone could be ongoing Monday afternoon, but many backyards will dry out for the evening. Highs tomorrow will be much cooler than today; temps will only boost to the mid to upper 40s!

There could be light to moderate mountain snow for Valentine's Day. Right now, I'm forecasting between two and six inches for the passes. Check WSDOT conditions before you drive over the higher elevations. There could be isolated showers Tuesday morning, but it should be drier along the passes by Tuesday afternoon.

As for the rest of the workweek, fog is possible Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Cloudy skies stick around through next weekend – quite a contrast to the sunshine we've enjoyed so much recently.

We'd love to have you watch FOX 13 today. Hope you have a wonderful Super Bowl Sunday!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

