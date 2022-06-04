Warm front increases rain totals overnight

It'll continue to be a soggy night as a warm front continues to track across our region. Widespread rain with moderate-heavy downpours will be possible. Watch out for minor pounding if you're driving overnight.

Scattered to spotty showers will persist tomorrow as a cold front now tracks across the area. This will also give us a chance of thunderstorms to fire up in the tomorrow afternoon.

Temperatures will remain below normal as the cold front reinforces the "cooler" weather. Our normal high should be 69 degrees.

Here is a breakdown of what we can expect (rain wise) throughout the day. Notice the timestamps and be on the lookout for isolated thunderstorms.

Rain accumulation will be significant for the month of June! The normal rainfall amount for the MONTH is 1.45". We're looking at the possibility of .50"-.75" for most of us by the end of Sunday. Here is a look at one of the models:

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!