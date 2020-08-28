Warm Friday, Cooler Weekend Ahead

TGIF! We're kicking off Friday with a beautiful sunrise!

Today will be sunny and warm with highs near 78 degrees for the Seattle metro area. Temps will be in the lower 80s south of Seattle, and the coast will top off in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A front will swing through this evening and tonight bringing with clouds and cooler temperatures this weekend! Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the lower 70s. A system will bring rain late Sunday and into Monday morning. We'll warm up after that with highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great day and weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim