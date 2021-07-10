Warm and sunny weekend in Western WA, high fire danger and hot in Eastern WA

*RED FLAG WARNING* is in effect for East Cascade Valleys due to hot, dry, and gusty conditions. This will increase the risk for rapid fire spread.

*HEAT ADVISORY* is in effect for Eastern WA. Highs in the triple digits could lead to heat-related illnesses. Take extra precautions: stay hydrated, stay cool, check on loved ones, and never leave pets or children in a hot car.

Onshore flow will keep Western WA a lot more comfortable! Morning clouds and fog will give way to afternoon sunshine, and highs will be just shy of 80° in the Seattle metro area. The coast will be cooler in the 60s, and the Strait and North Sound will be mild in the lower 70s.

Mariners take on the Angels at 7:10pm. Great baseball weather! Go Mariners!

We'll be back into the 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday through Friday will be cloudier and cooler with highs back down into the 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

