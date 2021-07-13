Warm and sunny Tuesday, hot and fire weather watch in Central and Eastern WA

Here's your Tuesday weather acronym for the Seattle area:

*FIRE WEATHER WATCH* is in effect for portions of Central and Eastern WA tomorrow and Thursday due to increased winds and low relative humidity. This will increase the threat for rapid fire spread.

*HEAT ADVISORY* continues for Central and Eastern WA as afternoon highs get in and around the triple digits through Wednesday.

Ridge of high pressure will keep us dry and warm with highs in the lower 80s in the lowlands, foothills and the Cascades. Onshore flow will keep the coast cool in the mid-60s. Expect hazy sunshine in the Cascades and Central WA.

A front on Friday will give us much needed rain, but it will be very light and isolated at best. We'll still take it!

It will also be cool with highs in the lower 70s by the end of the work week. We'll warm back up, especially Sunday and Monday into the 80s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim