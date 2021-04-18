Warm and sunny Sunday, gradual cooling trend for upcoming week

Don't put away your sweaters and jackets just yet! Onshore flow will draw in cooler marine air this week bringing us a gradual cooling trend over the next 7 days. How cool? Compare this weekend's 70s and 80s to next weekend's 50s and 60s, which is seasonable for this time of year. April is back!

In the near term, the marine influence will be felt on the coast today, where highs will be in the mid to upper 60s with some clouds. Inland areas will still be warm in the upper 70s. Not only will we see the shift in wind direction, expect gusty conditions of 20-25mph in Whatcom County and the San Juan Islands this evening and tonight.

Our next cold front will bring a few showers next Friday. Better chance for scattered showers by the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim