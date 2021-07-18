Warm and sunny Sunday, dry summer streak continues

Happy National Ice Cream Day! The weather calls for a few scoops and a few drips as highs will get into the upper 70s. Monday will be just as warm getting close to 80!

Onshore flow will strengthen on Tuesday bringing more clouds and maybe some drizzle! Today is day 34 of no measurable rainfall at SeaTac. Temperatures will also be cooler in the lower 70s through Wednesday.

Temperatures will be back into the upper 70s as ridge builds in through the end of the week.

Here's your Sunday weather acronym in honor of "yeet" being added to the dictionary.

Advertisement

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim