Warm and sunny Sunday, dry streak continues into next weekend

*RED FLAG WARNING* is in effect in portions of Kittitas and Yakima counties from 2pm-9pm due to gusty winds and low relative humidity. Impact will be rapid fire spread in new or existing fires.

Southwest flow around an upper low in the Gulf of Alaska is keeping wildfire smoke away from Western WA. Meanwhile, central WA will continue to be hazy and Air Quality Alerts continue to be in effect in Okanogan, Ferry, and Stevens counties.

Ridge of high pressure continues to keep us dry with our dry streak now at 40 days at SeaTac. With no rain expected over the next 7 days, this year will be in the top 5 driest streaks on record.

High temperatures will be around 80° through Tuesday. By Wednesday, ridge of high pressure will intensify, warming us up in the mid to upper 80s through the end of the week.

Have a great week!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim