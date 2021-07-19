Warm and sunny Monday, chance for drizzle and cooler temps tomorrow

Ridge of high pressure will keep us sunny and warm. The lowlands and foothills will be in the lower 80s, the mountains in the mid-70s, the coast in the upper 60s, and Central WA near the triple digits.

Clouds will increase tonight as an upper trough slides near us bringing drizzle and cooler temps in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday will be the coolest of the 7-day stretch around 72°.

Onshore flow will keep wildfire smoke to our east where air quality has dropped to "Unhealthy" near Winthrop in Okanogan County. Air Quality Alerts remain in effect for portions of Eastern WA through Monday afternoon, but I do expect this will be extended.

Ridge will build back in as we end the work week and head into next weekend and highs will be back into the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great day!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim