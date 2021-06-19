Warm and sunny Father's Day, hot Monday ahead

After a mild day across Western Washington, temperatures are going to be heating up! Father's Day around Puget Sound will be in the lower 80s. There will also be ample sunshine, so don't forget to practice heat safety if you're going to be outdoors.

If you have beach plans for Dad, it will be mostly sunny and warm! Gusts of 20mph are possible, especially in Long Beach and Cannon Beach.

If Father's Day calls for hiking, don't forget the sunscreen, sunglasses, and water! Also dress light as temperatures in the foothills will be in the mid-80s. Central Washington will be hot with highs in the upper 80s and 90s!

Deterministic models show less of a chance Seattle will hit 90° on Monday. The best chance for seeing 90° temps will be in the South Sound. Ridge pushes east on Tuesday and onshore flow will keep highs in the mid-70s by Wednesday and Thursday. High pressure will rebuild offshore by Friday and the weekend, and it looks strong! Highs will be back in the 80s and possibly 90s!

Have a great night!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim