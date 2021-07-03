Warm and sunny 4th of July weekend; Heat Advisory in Eastern Washington

Happy 4th of July weekend! We are tracking a red, white, and blue weekend:

RED hot temperatures in Central & Eastern WA

WHITE morning clouds and fog, and

BLUE skies and afternoon sunshine

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s across Puget Sound. The coast will be cooler in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Central WA will be in and around the triple digits and a Heat Advisory remains in effect until 7pm this evening.

4th of July looks a bit cooler in the upper 70s! Fireworks should be a go with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s by 10pm for firework shows.

Onshore flow will keep the wildfire smoke to our east. Air quality looks good, but with the fireworks going off this weekend, we could see that affecting air quality short term.

Next week looks much the same with afternoon sunshine and above normal temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Have a great and safe 4th!

-Q13 Meteorologist Grace Lim

