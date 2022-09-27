Warm and hazy today, rain returns Wednesday

We are tracking another warm and hazy day around Western Washington, but refreshing rain is in the forecast tomorrow!

This morning, some communities woke up to low-hanging clouds and fog. This will clear for hazy afternoon sunshine. Highs today will be much cooler than yesterday for the South Sound. Even though the greater Seattle area will be a handful of degrees cooler than Monday, highs will still climb into the mid to upper 70s.

Some wildfire smoke remains in the forecast today, dropping air quality to "moderate" levels. Improving air quality is on the way tonight and Wednesday thanks to an increasing onshore flow.



Fire danger stays elevated today. This is bad news for fire-fighting efforts around the Bolt Creek fire, for example, which is closing part of Highway 2.

This westerly push tomorrow will also usher in scattered showers by early Wednesday for the coast. By mid-morning, rain could sweep through parts of Puget Sound. Temperatures will drop to the upper 60s in Seattle tomorrow.

Showers wrap up for a mostly-dry Thursday. However, the day will be mainly cloudy.



Friday could start cloudy and cool, but mild sunshine is on tap for the afternoon. This weekend looks downright warm with highs boosting to around 80 on Saturday!

Have a good week,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)