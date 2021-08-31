Warm and dry trend for the rest of the week with a slight chance of a few shower this weekend!

Happy Tuesday!

Another below average day across the Pacific Northwest. Today Seattle only hit 67 which is nine degrees cooler than normal.

We'll be cool again overnight as skies start to clear out. Most of us will sit in the mid to upper 40s, with spots south of the Central Sound in the low 40s…. much cooler than average!

Wednesday through Friday we'll see a warming trend with mostly sunny days with highs slowly finding their way into the upper 70s to near 80. This all thanks to a ridge building into the region.

A chance of showers returns Saturday as the ridge gets pushed out by a decent disturbance moves through the area. The coast and North Sound have the best chance for seeing rain, which we could use desperately need! By Sunday, a few showers will linger, but otherwise we'll be under partly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid 70s.

Here's a look at Saturday around lunch time. Shower push in off the NW Coast and will spread inland over the North Sound before dropping south into the Metro area and beyond.

Don't forget it's back to school this week! Please be mindful of extra kids out on our sidewalks and roads. Drive safe and be aware!

As of now our Labor Day looks nice and dry! Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

*Beach Forecast

*Mountain Forecast

*Central WA Forecast