February started off with a bang! Here is a look at some of rain totals we've seen over the last 72 hours.

The rain is slowly clearly as our system weakens. Expect more sunshine tomorrow with dryer conditions as high pressure returns offshore.

As drier weather returns let's not forget that January had above rain totals. We're above average for the year and we still have some spotty and scattered showers in the forecast.

Advertisement

Have a good one!