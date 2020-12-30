Seven days of very active winter weather ahead

We've got a really active weather pattern for at least the next 7 days with a few short breaks in between.

Today a very sloppy and soggy day in the lowlands with heavy rain at times. That has already led to some big traffic issues. High temps much warmer than yesterday's high of 41. We're pretty breezy as well with peak wind gusts up north and along the coast up to 50 mph. Winds will die back a bit this afternoon. All wind advisories are set to expire this afternoon, but the rainy conditions will persist into tonight.

In the higher elevations this will be snow - and a lot of it. We've got a Winter Weather Advisory for heavy mountain snow. This will go all day today and into the wee hours of Thursday morning. Whiteout conditions at times and passes could close at times if we start seeing spinout accidents. Carry chains in case you need them. I-90 could see the snow change briefly to rain/snow mix before back to all snow again tonight.

The weather pattern this week looks really wet at times. There are weather systems stacked up out in the Pacific and all heading our way. Each one look to be riding in on the jet steam, which means each will have enhanced rainfall amounts and pretty big snow totals.

Looks like we'll get a decent break Thursday late morning into the first hours of 2021. Friday into Saturday looks pretty sloppy.

A break looks likely on Sunday with maybe only passing on/off showers. More soggy weather looks to come on board for Monday/Tuesday. The good news is that we'll be warmer with no more frosty or icy mornings -- but the payoff will be significantly wetter weather. January is on average our second wettest month of the year here in the Pacific NW. Happy New Year! -Tim Joyce