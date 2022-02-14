Valentine's Day showers, then drying out

The rain is back for Valentine's Day after a spectacular sunny weekend in Western Washington.

Showers will continue through the morning hours and gradually taper off as we get into the afternoon. A convergence zone setup could cause showers to linger longer in parts of King, Snohomish, or Skagit counties. Overall, tonight looks more dry than wet.

Areas along the coast will likely see some sunbreaks this afternoon, so I can't rule out a chance for some isolated thunderstorms in areas where we get some sunshine in the mix.

Snow finally returns to the mountains today. Two to four inches is expected at the pass level, so be prepared for some slick spots if your travels take you over the Cascades.

The next few days will be mainly dry, except for some morning sprinkles due to low level clouds. Temps will stay at or slightly below average for this time of year all the way through next weekend.

Have a great Valentine's Day!