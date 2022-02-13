Valentine's Day Forecast

What a beautiful day! We reached a high of 57 degrees (record is 60F) under mainly sunny skies to finish off the weekend. I hope you were able to soak up the sun this weekend because we are in for some changes.

Showers return tomorrow morning as an approaching front tracks our way. This will increase scattered showers in the lowlands and mountain snow in the Cascades.

It looks like we'll have a couple rounds of rain. Once round on our morning commute and the second in the afternoon. We're expected around a .10" of accumulation, but I can't rule out a few isolated spots of up to .25".

A *Winter Weather Advisory* will go into effect tomorrow morning for the highlighted area below. Use caution if you're planning on traveling through the passes. Snow accumulation is expected for all locations.

As the front approaches, the winds will kick up. Expect gusts between 20-25 mph (for most of us) early tomorrow morning. These winds will taper off throughout the day.

It'll be significantly cooler for us tomorrow with a high of 48 degrees. That's 9 degrees cooler from today!

Happy Valentine's Day to you!