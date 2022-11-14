Seattle weather: Unusual dry spell in November for Western Washington

If you're enjoying the chilly sunshine, you'll love our new forecast. Dry weather continues all week. A few mornings, fog or freezing fog could be an issue. Otherwise, we're forecasting below-normal temperatures and crisp sunshine.

Highs today will reach the mid to upper 40s for most. The average high for today at Sea-Tac Airport is 52 degrees. A couple spots in Western Washington could warm into the 50s.

Any fog this morning is gradually lifting. Tomorrow morning, there's a lesser chance for fog. It isn't out of the question, but it shouldn't be a widespread issue. Wednesday and Thursday mornings, fog and freezing fog could slow traffic and even create slick spots on bridges, overpasses and sidewalks (this is particularly likely over the South Sound and other fog-prone valleys).

We haven't had measurable rain since November seventh. Right now, it looks like we'll stay dry through Sunday, November eleventh. If this forecast holds together, we could tie the all-time record for the longest dry spell in November at Sea-Tac Airport! The current record is for 13 consecutive dry days, set back in 2000.

Something to note: it could be a little gusty today over the Cascade foothills (e.g. North Bend, Black Diamond and Enumclaw). Thursday could be similarly gusty for the foothills and over the North Sound. However, winds don't look damaging at this point in time.

The long-range weather models are calling for rain to return for Thanksgiving week. We'll track this closely for you. Stick with us :)



Take good care,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

