Seattle weather: Cooler highs, possible thunderstorms this weekend

We did it again, folks! Thursday's high temperatures jumped into the low 70s for the third day in a row. Average for this time of year is 69 degrees.

We're tracking those 70+ days because they have been few so far this 2022. We now have five days in the 70s recorded at Sea-Tac. By this point we should have nearly a couple dozen.

The maximum number of 70s we've seen over the years happened back in 2015 with 26. On the other hand, the minimum is just three days in 1980.

This weekend we'll dial back temperatures into the low to mid 60s under an unsettled pattern.

The weekend features not only cooler highs, but showery to rainy conditions with the threat of thunderstorms rolling through the region again.

Overnight temperatures will remain fairly warm. Most of us will wake up Friday in the mid 50s. Normal for this time of year is 51.

The morning and evening commutes will experience pockets of heavy showers at times. Highs Friday drop back down into the low to mid 60s.

Saturday almost looks like a repeat of Friday—on and off showers with cooler highs in the mid 60s. Both days are at risk for isolated thunderstorms over the Cascades.

And let's not leave out Sunday! The end of the weekend will bring widespread rain as we wake up. Most showers will continue to lift to the north before breaking apart and turning to just scattered. Look for highs in the low 60s.

A few showers may linger into the Monday morning commute before we completely dry out. Monday's highs run on the cool side still, landing near 63.

As a weak ridge builds in, we'll dry out and warm up. Tuesday–Thursday next week, we should push into the upper 60s close to our average of 70 for this time of year.

Have a great night all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13