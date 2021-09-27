Unsettled weather for end of September

After an active weather weekend, we're starting this last week of September off with showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Any thunderstorms could produce heavy showers, maybe a little hail and, of course, thunder and lightning. Highs today will be about 5 degrees below normal - topping out in the low 60s.

Tomorrow will also be unsettled with showers and a slight chance of a thunderstorm. Highs will be chillier - upper 50s to around 60.

Wednesday looks mostly cloudy with a chance of some afternoon/evening rain. Highs only around 60 again.

We end September on Thursday with rain at times and highs in the low 60s.

Friday is the first day of October and it looks like a nice start to the new month. By the afternoon, the sun returns. Highs will still be below normal, topping out only in the low 60s.

The first weekend of October looks lovely. RIght now, the forecast is for mostly sunny skies with highs around normal - mid-to-upper 60s, with some of us nudging 70.

With showers around today, it's a Wet Paws Day for the Pet Walk Forecast. Maybe not the best day to take your kitty for a mountain hike, like Lassie here!

-Meteorologist M.J. McDermott

