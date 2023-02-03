Seattle weather: Showers throughout the weekend; snow in the Cascades

The weekend is here, and sloppy weather will continue. Highs were above average again Friday with the airport warming to 50 degrees under blustery conditions.

Check out some of Friday's top wind gusts through 4:45 p.m: Whidbey Island hit 60 mph!

Let's get right into the Weather Headlines….

Our forecast stays unsettled through Sunday. Tomorrow will feature some showers early with dry periods throughout the day. The wind will relax as well.

Overnight, Saturday into Sunday, the rain picks up again but will let up as the day goes along. Mountain snow will move farther east of the Cascades before drying out.

By Monday, we expect a much calmer forecast.

Overnight, temperatures are warm, cooling into the mid 40s for the metro. Look for light showers for Seattle and to the north when we wake up.

Snow showers push north of I-90 before falling apart by lunchtime.

Most of Puget Sound will see fewer showers by the afternoon, although folks to the west out to the coast hold on to the rain.

Highs on Saturday run warmer than normal (49) pushing into the low 50s.

Rain returns again late Saturday night into early Sunday. By midday, showers decrease, giving us a calmer evening under mostly cloudy skies with just a few spotty showers.

This weekend the slopes get a nice refresher of snow. Totals across the Cascades vary with more snow to the north for Mt. Baker.

The start of the work week gives us a few light showers with breezy winds. Highs hang in the upper 40s to near 50.

And right now, next Thursday and Friday look drier with partly cloudy skies. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

