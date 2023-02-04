Unsettled weather continues into the start of the work week

Temperatures Saturday finishing several degrees above average for many locations across Western WA. SeaTac hit 52 making that now three days in a row above normal.

Overnight temperatures will hang on the slightly warmer side again landing in the low 40s for the metro area. Skies are cloudy with a chance for a few showers.

Our forecast remains unsettled for the next 48 hours as low pressure sends rain and breezy winds our way.

Most of us Sunday morning wake up to a few light passing showers along with mountain snow.

Highs Sunday push into the upper 40s to near 50 for some around the region. Winds will become gusty at the ocean beaches with just breezy conditions inland.

Monday features drier weather with just a few showers and breezy winds along with mountain snow. Highs cool a few degrees into the mid 40s.

Get ready for another round of sloppy weather Tuesday. We're forecasting heavy rain at times, especially at the coast. Inland rain will hit during the morning commute with breezy winds. Highs land in the upper 40s.

The mountains will continue to see snow, mainly for the north and central Cascades first before falling south for a quick dusting.

Between now and Tuesday the mountains get a nice refresher for the slopes as snow levels hang between 3,000' - 3,500'.

The extended forecast has us drying out by mid-week with highs warming into the low to mid 50s! Enjoy!

Have a great night! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

