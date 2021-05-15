Unseasonably warm and dry this weekend for Western Washington

Happy Saturday!

Another beautiful day on tap across the area. We'll be 10 degrees above this afternoon under sunny skies.

I know a lot of us are taking advantage of this weather and spending it outdoors. If so, don't forget to protect your skin. We'll be in the high category all weekend long and it'll only take 30 minutes for us to burn.

Changes will take place by the workweek as a cold front tracks across our area. This will kick off the cooler weather and rain chances once again.

Have a good one!

