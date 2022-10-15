Unhealthy air quality through Sunday with a shot at more record heat.

The big weather story this weekend is the unhealthy air quality across the state. Saturday's skies were very hazy and smoky from fires burning around the region. Unfortunately, this will be the case through early Monday.

While widespread haze polluted our air quality many of us saw record heat. The NW WA Coast hit 83 at Quillayute beating the old record of 74 set back in 2018.

And here's a look at several cities that tied or broke records, including Seattle who hit 77 jumping past the 1991 record of 75. The heat will be on again Sunday.

Overnight skies remain clear, but hazy. Temperatures cool into mid 50s for the metro area with cooler highs elsewhere in the upper 40s.

Smoke will dominate again Sunday, with air quality levels slightly improved from Saturday.

Here's a look at our futurecast model for tomorrow morning around 8am. We expect unhealthy readings at that time, especially tough for those who already suffer from upper respiratory issue or allergies.

Alerts for degraded air quality remain in effect for every county in Western WA along with three counties in Central & Northeastern WA through early Monday.

The hot, dry air will continue to push temperatures well above average by 10-15 degrees Sunday. These conditions triggered a "Red Flag Warning" for the mountains through 5pm tomorrow for evaluated fire danger.

With the lack of rain this summer through early October grounds are tinder dry and any spark could ignite new fires or spread existing blazes.

Highs Sunday should warm into the upper 70s to low 80s under hazy skies.

The record to beat at SeaTac Sunday is 72 from 2018. If the airport manages to hit 80 that will not only be a new daily record, but also the first time we've seen 80 past October 14th. Stay tuned!

If you're heading to Lumen Field to catch the Seahawks in action as they host the Arizona Cardinals make sure to wear sunblock and stay hydrated. Tomorrow's game can be found right here on #FOX13 #GoHawks

As we get into the work week onshore flow will start to push in cleaner air.

By lunchtime Monday skies become less smoky as winds flow out of the southwest turning northwesterly by Tuesday. This pattern will continue to move polluted air out of Puget Sound and farther to the east.

Highs next week start to cool off falling back into the mid to upper 60s. These forecast highs are still running warm and above average. Normal highs for this time of year are in the upper 50s.

By next weekend we have a chance at seeing those cooler temps in the mid to upper 50s along with a chance for showers.

This pattern shift is all thanks to high pressure breaking down and finally sliding off to the southeast opening the door for low pressure to push more traditional Fall-like weather our way.

Have a great rest of the weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster