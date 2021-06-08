Typical Spring conditions this week with showers and sun breaks

A slow war-up Tuesday to a near-average high for this time of the year. Today's temps landed in the 60s across Western Washington, with the normal seasonal high now 70.

Showers will decrease overnight with temperatures running slightly cooler than the norm. Most of us seeing numbers cool into the 40s.

A dip in the jet stream will keep us in between showers and sunshine for the next couple of days. Most of the shower activity will remain over the mountains. Once we get to the end of the week a more organized front will move through delivering a chance of steadier rain. Highs will be hindered some only climbing into the low 60s.

A look at the morning commute shows most of us from Seattle south under clearer skies while areas to the north see mostly cloudy conditions with a few showers. By later in the day clouds diminish but the threat of a few more showers popping is possible, especially in the North Sound.

Friday brings a much better chance of rain with temperatures dropping into the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday, we'll rebound nicely pushing back up to near 70 and those warmer temperatures will hang with us through the first part of next week with just a chance of showers.

Have a great night everyone!

