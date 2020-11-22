Two more rounds of rain

The rain has cleared, for the moment, across most of the area. This brief lull will be interrupted by another frontal system tomorrow morning allowing for widespread rain once again.

Expect patchy fog and widespread rain on your morning commute. We'll see around .10"-.25" of rain accumulate tomorrow. Snow levels have dropped to 3,000 ft and will remain there tomorrow afternoon.

Our third wave will arrive Tuesday. This will bring heavy downpours embedded in widespread light rain. I wouldn't rule out a thunderstorm along with some gusty winds.

The rain will hang around into Wednesday, on and off, due to a dip in the jet stream. This will allow for scattered showers and mountain snow to continue to accumulate. The good news is we'll clear out in time for Thanksgiving!

A spotty shower will hang around through the morning, but we'll see some significant clearing.

Have a good one :)