Two dry and cloudy days ahead to end the work week

The net two days will be dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine as a weak ridge of high pressure moves into the area.

Thursday will bring high clouds and filtered sunshine to start, with overcast skies the second half of the day as more mid level clouds move in.

Seattle is right on track for near average rainfall this month. The month currently stands at 3.30" of precipitation and there are more showers expected as we head toward the end of the month.

The next chance for showers hits late Friday through Saturday. These light showers could continue off and on through the day. Snow levels will remain high in the Cascades (around 5,000 to 6,000 feet), so it will be mainly rain at the pass level through the weekend.

Another chance for showers hits on Sunday and early Monday morning before the area dries out again. Overall, this looks like a very typical, calm spring week ahead with highs close to average for this time of year.