Seattle weather: Turning wetter Monday with lowland flurries ahead

While the weather will be quiet and calm today, a surge of lowland rain and mountain snow will sweep into Western Washington Monday. By Tuesday morning, there may be a few pockets of lowland snow. However, any accumulations would be isolated and under an inch.

Highs today will reach the upper 40s and low 50s under mostly cloudy skies. A few showers will track over the North Sound, Strait and coast today. By 6-8 p.m. today, rain starts filling in elsewhere in Puget Sound.

Here's the timing and coverage of the rain via Futurecast:

Today's spotty, light rain is due to a warm front. Behind it, a stronger cold front will march through our area tonight. This will kick up the winds tonight through Monday; however, gusts don't look strong enough to warrant an official Wind Advisory for most. Gusts should range up to 20-30 mph for many backyards. Gusts could blow to around 40 mph for the coast.

Mountain snow will become quite heavy Monday. Here's a snapshot of potential snow totals below (bear in mind, these numbers could go up and down). Bottom line: traveling over the passes Monday could be difficult. Gusts to 40 mph over the mountains will drop visibility even further.

A few thunderstorms can't be ruled out Monday either, particularly for the coast.

Along with the rain in the lower elevations Monday, there could be small hail and graupel. Late Monday into early Tuesday, there's a short window where snow could fire up in the lowlands across Western Washington. Even though snow could be briefly heavy, we're not expecting much in the way of accumulations. Under an inch of snow could stick to the ground closer to sea level.

Flurries wrap up Tuesday morning, possibly before 7 a.m. Otherwise, Valentine's Day is looking chilly but beautiful with highs in the low 40s.

The rest of the seven-day forecast looks rather boring. Mostly cloudy skies and mainly dry weather may continue into next weekend. Stay tuned for the latest developments this week!

Warmly,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

