Turning wet late Wednesday

A frontal system will push through the Pacific Northwest late Wednesday into early Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain to the lowlands and snow to the Cascades.

High temperatures will be more mild today, in the mid 40s for most in Western Washington. After some morning showers, the afternoon looks drier with peaks of sunshine.

Rain will pick up in intensity late tonight as a cold front pushes through the area. Snow levels will be between 2,000 and 3,000 feet at this time which means snow for the mountain passes.

Gusty winds will develop on the northern Washington Coast and in the usual north sound spots. Gusts could reach up to 45 miles per hour.

If you are traveling over the mountain passes the next couple of days, be prepared for winter driving conditions. Five to eight inches of snow is expected through Friday evening, with more on the way for the mountains this weekend.

Looking ahead, Saturday will be a wet day as a low pressure system spins offshore. We could see a rain and snow mix in the morning hours for some lowland spots Saturday and Sunday. Drier and cooler weather returns next week.