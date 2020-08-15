Turning up the heat even more for Sunday!

What a day across Western Washington! Highs soaring well above the average seasonal high of 77. Temperatures jumping into the upper 80s for SeaTac with some areas, like Shelton, hitting 94. And the summer heat turns up another notch for Sunday too!

If you're not digging the near record heat our area is under you're going to have to sweat it out a few more days before we slip back down to the cool 70s. Sunday will bring us temps in the mid to upper 90s with some areas in the Cascade Valleys pushing triple digits. The forecast for SeaTac tomorrow is 95 with the standing record for August 16th 98, set back in 1967. Other areas will approach record breaking temperatures as well!

With the extreme heat in place here area a few reminders! Look before you lock, protect your pets, stay hydrated and keep the sunscreen handy!

Sunday night we'll see a marine push with clouds developing at the coast and slowly moving inland by Monday morning. This will help cool our highs, in some spots 10 degrees, back down into the upper 80s Monday.

Each day following we'll see a slight cool down. Tuesday highs drop to near 85 with Wednesday and Thursday landing about 80. Overnights will remain nice, in the low 60s.

By next weekend there's a slight chance of a few showers early morning showers Friday for the NW Washington coast, the islands and the north Sound. Most of us will see partly cloudy skies. High land near normal at 78.

Saturday cools off a bit more, falling into the mid 70s.

Stay cool and safe everyone! ~Erin

Erin Mayovsky, Q13 Forecaster

