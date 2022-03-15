Tuesday showers, sunbreaks, and a chance of thunderstorms

Rain showers are moving through Western Washington this Tuesday morning. This afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sun, and even a chance for thunderstorms.

Anyone in Western Washington could see an isolated thunderstorm this afternoon or early evening. The areas with the best chance will be the Puget Sound convergence zone and the Washington coastline. Remember, thunderstorms can include lightning, heavy downpours, and hail. "When thunder roars, go indoors."

The snow level in the Cascades will be around 3,500 feet. That means Snoqualmie and White passes will be looking at a mix of rain and snow. Higher passes like Stevens will be snowy. In fact, Stevens could see heavy snow at times today in the convergence zone.

Wednesday will be more dry than wet with a few light showers in the mix. Another wet system hits on Thursday afternoon, bringing some light rain to the lowlands and snow to the mountains.