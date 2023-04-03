Tuesday: More sunshine and slightly warmer

Showers will be more isolated as we roll through the evening/night. Temperatures will be cold and remain below normal too - so bundle up!

As temperatures drop tonight, a winterly mix will be possible tomorrow morning - but very isolated. Here is a look at your morning (7am) forecast:

Most of the showers will fade, and we'll get ready for a beautiful, yet chilly, afternoon. Spotty showers will continue and be more likely for those in the Olympic peninsula and the South Sound. Snow showers will be continuing for those in the Cascades and Olympics too. There are now alerts for the mountains. Here is a look at your afternoon forecast:

Now, even though temperatures are slightly increasing, we're still below normal (57). Temperatures will remain below normal through the rest of the work week too. Plus, rain chances will increase as we get ready for a few systems to impact our forecast. Here is a look at the next three days:

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast!

Stay warm and have a good one!