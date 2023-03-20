Tuesday Forecast: More afternoon sunshine

Spotty showers will remain in the forecast this evening. We will continue to clear out from the rain overnight as temperatures slowly drop into the mid-lower 40s.

We'll wake up to mainly cloudy skies, but the rain chances will dwindle down. Expect lots of clearing with more sunshine tomorrow afternoon! Here is a look at your forecast:

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head into Wednesday! A new system will arrive by the end of the work week and will increase rain chances, wind speeds, and drop temperatures.

Have a good one!