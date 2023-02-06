Tuesday Forecast: Lowland rain, mountain snow, and gusty winds

Rain chances intensify tonight as we get ready for a new system. You'll notice gusty winds at times and moderate-heavy rain as well. Luckily for us, the temperatures will remain on the mild side and won't fluctuate much tonight.

Morning rain will be on the menu tomorrow and taper off in the afternoon. This is when we can expect sunbreaks too! On top of the rain for most of us, the winds will continue to be gusty. Expect gusts up to 30 mph for most of the area as a cold front tracks across our region. Here is a look at tomorrow's forecast:

The precipitation will continue to become widespread overnight. Here is a look at your 10 p.m. forecast:

By tomorrow morning, the mountain snow will be heavy and the rest of the area (foothills/lowlands) will be encompassed by rain. There will be a rain shadow at times with some isolated dry breaks. Here is a look at your 7 a.m. forecast:

The mountain snow will increase throughout this time period too. You'll want to check in on the pass conditions and refrain from traveling over the area tomorrow. Here is a look at your 12 p.m. forecast:

The majority of the rain will have tapered off by the evening commute - but keep your eyes on the convergence zone. Here is a look at your 5 p.m. forecast:

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect tomorrow for the highlighted area in pink below. This is where we can expect between 1-2' of snow!

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect tomorrow for the highlighted area in purple below. This is where we can expect between 8-18" of snow!

Here is a detailed look at your winter alerts:

I'll leave you with a look at your 7-day forecast. We'll see some clearing on Wednesday with more sunbreaks :)

Have a good one!