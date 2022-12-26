Tuesday Forecast: Heavy rain accumulation and gusty winds

Widespread rain will continue in our forecast for the next 24-36 hours. The radar, shown below, won't change much as we roll through the day tomorrow.

Heavy rain and additional snowmelt is why the landslide threat is elevated tomorrow. This includes those in the lowlands along I-5, Hood Canal, the Coast and the Strait of Juan De fuca. Here is a look the special weather statement:

We'll have light steady rain continuing throughout the day (Tuesday) with rounds of heavy downpours at times. There will even be breaks, but the majority of the day will be filled with showers. Here is a break-down of FutureCast throughout the day:

The snow level tonight sits at 6,500'. This will being to drop to 2,000' by Wednesday morning - increasing mountain snow. Until then, expect heavy rain!

Speaking of rain, we're getting ready to receive between 1-3" of accumulation through Tuesday. This means we could break the record rainfall amount, currently sitting at 1.53". Here is a look at the projected accumulation through Tuesday:

Not only is the landslide threat elevated due to saturation, but a flood watch will remain in effect through Wednesday. Expect the possibility of flooding across Western Washington.

Minor Coastal flooding will return across the North Sound tomorrow. We're even watching for King Tide to impact those all across the Puget Sound once again.

High surf is expected along the Washington Coast too! We're talking about waves breaking around 24-40ft! Here is a look at the warnings in place tomorrow:

Now let's get to the winds! With a wet and gusty day on tap, my biggest fear is that we could see branches breaking, and worse, trees collapsing. This will be more likely for those across the Southern Coast and South Sound. A *High Wind Warning* will go into effect tomorrow with gusts possibly reaching 80 mph! Wow. Here is a look at the warning:

The rest of us, highlighted below, will be under a wind advisory. Gusts up to 50 mph will be likely throughout the day tomorrow. Pay attention to your surrounding tomorrow!

Here is a look at our FutureCast wind gusts throughout the day:

This monster low pressure system will impact us in a myriad of ways. Use caution tomorrow and stay safe.

We'll continue to keep you informed on FOX 13.